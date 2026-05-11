ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud State University softball team is going to the big dance. The Huskies have received an at-large bid to be in the 64-team field for the NCAA Division II National Softball Tournament.

Get our free mobile app

For the first time since 2019 and the 11th time in program history, No. 25 St. Cloud State Softball is headed to the NCAA Tournament.

The 2026 NCAA Division-II Softball Tournament field was announced on Monday.

The Huskies (46-13, 26-4 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) earned an at-large bid and the No. 5 seed in the Central Region and will open the tournament with the Great American Conference (GAC) Tournament Champion and No. 4 seed Southern Arkansas (46-7, 26-6 GAC) on Thursday, May 14, at 5:30 p.m. in Joplin, Missouri. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

SCSU reached the 40-win mark for just the ninth time (second straight season) in the program’s 57-year history and won the program’s first-ever share of an NSIC Regular Season Championship after winning a program record 26 NSIC games. The Huskies also received their first national ranking since 2004.

The Huskies also tied the program record for wins in a season, with 46.

Four teams will participate at each of 16 regional sites in a double-elimination tournament. The 16 teams advancing from regional competition will participate in a two-team, best-of-three super regional at eight sites.

The finals will include the eight super regional winners. The national champion will be determined in a best-of-three final series. The NCAA Championships are set for May 28 to June 3 at Frost Stadium at Warner Park, Chattanooga, Tennessee.