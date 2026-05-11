St. Cloud Softball Eyes Glory In First NCAA Tournament Since 2019
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud State University softball team is going to the big dance. The Huskies have received an at-large bid to be in the 64-team field for the NCAA Division II National Softball Tournament.
The 2026 NCAA Division-II Softball Tournament field was announced on Monday.
The Huskies (46-13, 26-4 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) earned an at-large bid and the No. 5 seed in the Central Region and will open the tournament with the Great American Conference (GAC) Tournament Champion and No. 4 seed Southern Arkansas (46-7, 26-6 GAC) on Thursday, May 14, at 5:30 p.m. in Joplin, Missouri. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
SCSU reached the 40-win mark for just the ninth time (second straight season) in the program’s 57-year history and won the program’s first-ever share of an NSIC Regular Season Championship after winning a program record 26 NSIC games. The Huskies also received their first national ranking since 2004.
The Huskies also tied the program record for wins in a season, with 46.
Four teams will participate at each of 16 regional sites in a double-elimination tournament. The 16 teams advancing from regional competition will participate in a two-team, best-of-three super regional at eight sites.
The finals will include the eight super regional winners. The national champion will be determined in a best-of-three final series. The NCAA Championships are set for May 28 to June 3 at Frost Stadium at Warner Park, Chattanooga, Tennessee.
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