ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Over 60 public safety personnel climbed stairs on Friday to honor first responders who answered the call for help on 9/11 twenty-five years ago. Members of the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, St. Cloud Fire and Police Departments, Mayo Ambulance, VA Medical Center Police, and Violent Offenders Task Force climbed stairs in the Stearns County Government Center repeatedly.

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They walked the stairs up and down multiple times until they reached a combined 110 flights, representing the approximate number of floors in the World Trade Center's Twin Towers. The Stearns Sheriff's Office says the climb was a physical and meaningful way for them to honor those who ran toward the towers when others were trying to escape.

The Minnesota Sheriff's Association organized the 9/11 Stair Climb Challenge to give public safety personnel an opportunity to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The Sheriff's Office says it let their personnel stand together as one public safety community.

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