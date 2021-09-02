St. Cloud To Hold 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

ST. CLOUD -- This year is the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks of 2001, and St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis will be hosting a remembrance ceremony.

The event will be held between the fire station and the police department at 7:45 a.m.

Get our free mobile app

Three Minnesotans died in the attacks. Two planes hit the World Trade Center, one hit the pentagon, and one crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

On August 31st, the last US troops left Afghanistan ending at 20-year-long conflict that started after 9/11.