In June the St. Cloud City Council approved a pilot parking plan that encourages parking in the downtown parking garages. The pilot program runs through the end of 2021 and allows for parking in downtown parking garages for free nights after 5 p.m. and on weekends. Metered parking on downtown streets in this pilot program requires payment 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON. He says reaction has been "mixed" with some preferring to park in the garages while others are still hesitant and don't like parking in ramps. Kleis says a survey will be sent out to St. Cloud businesses asking for their feedback. He says when the feedback comes back the city will do their analysis. Kleis says Public Works Director Tracy Hodel and her staff will take a look at all the information gathered and make a recommendation to the city council. The options for the council could include coming back to the old system, stay with the pilot program policies or make adjustments into something new. Kleis says the reason to do a pilot program was to test how it would work.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mayor Kleis it is available below.