St. Cloud is planning to resurface more than 20 miles of roads in 2022. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says this is the most they've done in the city since they've kept track of this over the past 20-plus years. He says projects will be all over the city with work being done on Traverse Road and Cooper Avenue just to name a couple. He says a map will be sent out to St. Cloud residents in the mail soon detailing the improvements and they are also available on the city's website.

Mayor Kleis says based on survey information responses and phone calls from residents transportation and public safety are the top two priorities for residents. He says they've kept that in mind which leads to direct money toward road projects and public safety.

Mayor Kleis says crime is down in St. Cloud but he understands if crime has happened to you or in your neighborhood it is up for you. He says regardless of the crime statistics public safety will always be a top priority. Kleis says he supports the police department and highlighted ways the St. Cloud Police Department has participated in community policing. He says the COP House is a good example of that.

Traffic enforcement is often brought up as a concern on WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday. Mayor Kleis says law enforcement is always looking for those who commit traffic violations. He says he'd like to see red light cameras legalized in the state of Minnesota. Kleis says he's lobbied for that at the legislature in the past and would in the future.

If you'd like to listen to my 2-part conversation with Mayor Dave Kleis it is available below.