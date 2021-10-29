St. Cloud Not Completely Recovered from the Summer Drought

The summer drought impacted Central Minnesota and that includes St. Cloud. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says we're back to being in the normal level and are no longer at the emergency level. He says they've been out of the emergency level for quite awhile and the rain we've had in the last couple of months has really helped.

Kleis says the drought did have a financial effect. He says it did in hydro and for the first time since 1986 they had to stop producing energy for a period of time. Kleis says they sold a record amount of water this summer but they number then dropped when they put restriction on water usage. He says the last 2 years they've seen a reduction in costs with last year's impact due to the pandemic. Kleis says they have reserve funds to cover these costs and can adjust water rates. He says they adjust those rates so they can continue to operate without a loss or a disruption of service.

If you like to listen to my 2-part conversation with Mayor Kleis it is available below.