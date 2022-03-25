St. Cloud Has Recovered Well From Last Summer’s Drought

Much of Central Minnesota and the upper Midwest dealt with a drought last summer. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON today. He says we're "out of the woods" in regards to the drought and water shortage. Kleis says the amount of snow received north of us impacts the Mississippi River water levels here. He says northern Minnesota received a health amount of snow this winter and could still receive more.

Get our free mobile app

Kleis says the next concern would be too much water if we receive too much rain and/or snow in the next month or so that we could see river flooding of the Sauk River. He says because of the high banks of the Mississippi River in St. Cloud that isn't a big of concern here.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mayor Kleis it is available below.