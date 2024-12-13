The History of St. Cloud Parks; Friedrich and Talahi Woods

St. Cloud has 100 parks and we at WJON are examining the history of these parks. Today we are looking at Friedrich Park and Talahi Woods on the southeast side of town. Friedrich Park is named for former St. Cloud State Biology Professor George W. Friedrich. Friedrich Park was once home to the Gottfried Hilder's granite-quarry business. In November 1934, St. Cloud State Teachers College President George A. Selke announced the purchase of 51 acres of abandoned granite quarry land in southeast St. Cloud. The park officially closed in 1976.

Get our free mobile app

Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON loading...

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis indicated in the 1920s there were no trees where Friedrich Park now is but it did have the granite quarries. After the quarries were abandoned they were used for swimming by residents for many years. Kleis says swimming and diving competitions were held in those quarries. The City of St. Cloud swapped land with St. Cloud State in 2014. The city received Friedrich Park while the college received land south of the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

(Sarah Mueller, WJON) (Sarah Mueller, WJON) loading...

Talahi Woods is parkland just south of Riverside Drive in southeast St. Cloud. The elevated woody area offers views of the Beaver Islands. It is fenced on its landward side. Kleis explained the Beaver Islands were named by explorer Zebulon Pike in his writings where he identified a large amount of beaver dams. There is a granite staircase that goes down to the water in Talahi Woods.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dave Kleis about Friedrich and Talahi Woods parks, it is available below.