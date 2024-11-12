What’s in a Name; St. Cloud’s First Parks

The first city park in St. Cloud's history was named Central Park but we now know it as Barden Park near the St. Cloud State University campus. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON to talk about the history of parks in the city. Central Park was a park before St. Cloud was a city in 1855. Kleis says Central Park was land donated by St. Cloud founder, John Wilson. He says Central Park got it's name in 1855 because it was in the center of the city.

Get our free mobile app

Dave Kleis says Central Park was renamed Barden Park many years later in the 1930s. Charles Barden had been the Park Superintendent in St. Cloud, which was a volunteer position. Barden Park had a Spanish American cannon in it at one point from the Spanish-American War. Barden Park currently features a band stand, walking paths and a fountain.

photo courtesy of Stearns History Museum photo courtesy of Stearns History Museum loading...

St. Cloud's 2nd park was Empire Park. It was located where the Empire Apartments are currently located near the Rivers Edge Convention Center and Veterans Bridge. The Abraham Lincoln statue that is currently near the Rivers Edge parking garage used to be on the Empire Park grounds.

(Getty Images) (Getty Images) loading...

Empire Park was named after James J. Hill, the Empire builder. The park used to have a band shelter. Kleis says St. Cloud founder John Wilson actually used to have a home along the river where Empire Park was prior to it becoming a park. Kleis says the band shelter was moved to Central Park because of the train noise. He says when Politicians made whistle stops in St. Cloud, they stopped in Empire Park. Kleis says both Presidents Teddy Roosevelt and Howard Taft made whistle stops at Empire Park. He says eventually the city paved over what was once much of Empire Park and put a parking lot there. Kleis says the HRA bought the property and built the building we know as Empire Apartments in the early 1970s.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

St. Cloud's 3rd oldest park is Spalt Park. It used to be called St. Cloud Park. It is located across the street from St. Cloud Christian School, which used be Jefferson Elementary. St. Cloud Park became Spalt Park in June of 2009 to honor the sister city relationship with Splat, Germany. Kleis says many of the early settlers of St. Cloud had German heritage.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mayor Kleis, it is available below.