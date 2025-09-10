ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The City of St. Cloud will honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at a special ceremony on Thursday. Mayor Jake Anderson, Police Chief Jeff Oxton, Fire Chief Matt Love, and Pastors Carol Smith and James Alberts will speak. The ceremony is expected to last about 45 minutes and will honor those who lost their lives in the attacks, as well as first responders and community members. The annual Day of Remembrance Ceremony starts at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday at the St. Cloud Police Department located at 101 11th Avenue North.

