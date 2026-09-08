ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Four area students are among the recipients of the 2026 Minnesota State Fair Scholarships. The Great Minnesota Get-Together has announced the 25 winners for its Youth Scholarships and Trade Scholarships.

Bryce Frericks of Albany, Ellianna Schendel of Milaca, and Riley Joyner of Litchfield all received a $1,000 Youth Scholarship. Lucas Deyle of Browerville received a $2,000 Trade Scholarship. The Minnesota State Fair Scholarship program awards up to 22 Youth Scholarships of $1,000 each to rural youth or those enrolled in agriculture programs annually.

They also award $2,000 Trade Scholarships to people of any age entering a skilled trade career or furthering their training. The program has awarded over $600,000 since its inception in 1994.

You can see the full list of scholarship recipients below:

YOUTH SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS:

Luella Beckendorf of St. James, Minn.

Cora Bumgarner of Nelson, Minn.

Leah Carter of Walnut Grove, Minn.

Alyvia Caskey of Pipestone, Minn.

Bryce Frericks of Albany, Minn.

Alivia Fruechte of Verdi, Minn.

Caden Grossman of Harris, Minn.

Hanna Gudknecht of Wanamingo, Minn.

Ahna Heins of Morris, Minn.

Wyatt Herman of Hastings, Minn.

Riley Joyer of Litchfield, Minn

Kirby Olson of Ortonville, Minn.

Anna Rott of Elgin, Minn.

Ellianna Schendel of Milaca, Minn.

Mara Schwarz of Fountain, Minn.

Katelyn Soost of Nicollet, Minn.

Natalie Thomforde of Goodhue, Minn.

Allison Van Nurden of Sunburg, Minn.

Liv Vander Kooi of Worthington, Minn.

Hannah Visser of Hutchinson, Minn.

Kayla Visser of Hutchinson, Minn.

Edward Winters of Zumbro Falls, Minn

TRADE SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS:

Lucas Deyle of Browerville, Minn.

Colby Dohrn of Zumbrota, Minn

Tyson Prigge of Winona, Minn.

2025 Minnesota State Fair The Great Minnesota Get Together is a rite of passage, and the first sign that summer is coming to an end. 2025 saw perfect weather for the entire 12-day run of the Minnesota State Fair. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Memorable Minnesota Sports Homecomings/Reunions Memorable Minnesota Sports Homecomings/Reunions Gallery Credit: Getty Images