Four Area Students Earn Minnesota State Fair Scholarships For Agriculture And Skilled Trades
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Four area students are among the recipients of the 2026 Minnesota State Fair Scholarships. The Great Minnesota Get-Together has announced the 25 winners for its Youth Scholarships and Trade Scholarships.
Bryce Frericks of Albany, Ellianna Schendel of Milaca, and Riley Joyner of Litchfield all received a $1,000 Youth Scholarship. Lucas Deyle of Browerville received a $2,000 Trade Scholarship. The Minnesota State Fair Scholarship program awards up to 22 Youth Scholarships of $1,000 each to rural youth or those enrolled in agriculture programs annually.
They also award $2,000 Trade Scholarships to people of any age entering a skilled trade career or furthering their training. The program has awarded over $600,000 since its inception in 1994.
You can see the full list of scholarship recipients below:
YOUTH SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS:
- Luella Beckendorf of St. James, Minn.
- Cora Bumgarner of Nelson, Minn.
- Leah Carter of Walnut Grove, Minn.
- Alyvia Caskey of Pipestone, Minn.
- Bryce Frericks of Albany, Minn.
- Alivia Fruechte of Verdi, Minn.
- Caden Grossman of Harris, Minn.
- Hanna Gudknecht of Wanamingo, Minn.
- Ahna Heins of Morris, Minn.
- Wyatt Herman of Hastings, Minn.
- Riley Joyer of Litchfield, Minn
- Kirby Olson of Ortonville, Minn.
- Anna Rott of Elgin, Minn.
- Ellianna Schendel of Milaca, Minn.
- Mara Schwarz of Fountain, Minn.
- Katelyn Soost of Nicollet, Minn.
- Natalie Thomforde of Goodhue, Minn.
- Allison Van Nurden of Sunburg, Minn.
- Liv Vander Kooi of Worthington, Minn.
- Hannah Visser of Hutchinson, Minn.
- Kayla Visser of Hutchinson, Minn.
- Edward Winters of Zumbro Falls, Minn
TRADE SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS:
- Lucas Deyle of Browerville, Minn.
- Colby Dohrn of Zumbrota, Minn
- Tyson Prigge of Winona, Minn.
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