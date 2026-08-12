Two Drivers Hurt In Highway 27 Crash Near Pierz Tuesday Afternoon

PIERZ (WJON News) -- Two drivers were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 27 in Agram Township near Pierz.

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One vehicle was traveling west on the highway when it crossed the center line near 242nd Avenue and collided with a second vehicle that was headed east.

Twenty-year-old Rachel Stich of Pierz was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Seventy-five-year-old Contance Vogtlin of Onamia was also taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.