Two Drivers Hurt In Highway 27 Crash Near Pierz Tuesday Afternoon
PIERZ (WJON News) -- Two drivers were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Morrison County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 27 in Agram Township near Pierz.
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One vehicle was traveling west on the highway when it crossed the center line near 242nd Avenue and collided with a second vehicle that was headed east.
Twenty-year-old Rachel Stich of Pierz was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Seventy-five-year-old Contance Vogtlin of Onamia was also taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Sparky Seal
In 2022, Como Park Zoo celebrated the Summer of Sparky with twenty-one custom Sea Lion statues, hand-painted by local artists, placed throughout the Twin Cities, featuring water conservation messaging and weekly events. Now the statues can be seen throughout Como Park Zoo year-round. Check out pictures of some of the Sparkys below.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt