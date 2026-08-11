Minnesota Primary Election Results
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Primary election results in Minnesota.
St. Cloud City Council
Ward 1:
Charlie Hobbs - 766 votes
Dave Masters (I) - 454 votes
Dreyton Nichols - 256 votes
Hobbs and Masters will move on to the general election, and Nichols is eliminated. Masters is the incumbent in the race.
Ward 4:
Craig Heurung - 1,284 votes
Joe Baratta - 1,087 votes
Amaan Abdi - 734 votes
Zak X - 101 votes
Baratta and Heurung will move on to the general election, and Abdi and X are eliminated. This is an open seat currently held by Mike Conway, who is running for State Representative.
Minnesota Legislative Races
State Representative District 14A
GOP Primary
Mike Conway - 1,822 votes
John Jose - 1,105 votes
DFL Primary
Abdi Daisane - 2,262
Paul R. F. Schumacher - 1,356
Conway will now take on Daisane in the general election. This is an open seat currently held by GOPer Bernie Perryman, who is running for State Senate.
State Senate District 13
GOP Primary
Jared J. Gapinski - 6,449
Aaron Brutger - 3,341
Gapinski will now take on DFL candidate Trent Dilkes in the general election. This is an open seat currently held by GOPer Jeff Howe, who is retiring from the Senate.
Statewide Races
(With 85% of the ballots counted as of 10:50 p.m. Tuesday)
Minnesota Governor
GOP Primary
Lisa Demuth - 44%
Mike Lindell - 32%
Kendall Qualls - 22%
Demuth is the projected winner. She will advance to the general election to face DFL candidate Amy Klobuchar. This is an open seat currently held by the retiring Governor Tim Walz.
U.S. Senate
DFL Primary
Peggy Flanagan - 59%
Angie Craig - 40%
Flanagan is the projected winner. She will advance to the general election to face the GOP candidate Michele Tafoya. This is an open seat currently held by the retiring Senator DFLer Tina Smith.
Como Park Zoo
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt