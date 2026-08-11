UNDATED (WJON News) -- Primary election results in Minnesota.

St. Cloud City Council

Ward 1:

Charlie Hobbs - 766 votes

Dave Masters (I) - 454 votes

Dreyton Nichols - 256 votes

Hobbs and Masters will move on to the general election, and Nichols is eliminated. Masters is the incumbent in the race.

Ward 4:

Craig Heurung - 1,284 votes

Joe Baratta - 1,087 votes

Amaan Abdi - 734 votes

Zak X - 101 votes

Baratta and Heurung will move on to the general election, and Abdi and X are eliminated. This is an open seat currently held by Mike Conway, who is running for State Representative.

Minnesota Legislative Races

State Representative District 14A

GOP Primary

Mike Conway - 1,822 votes

John Jose - 1,105 votes

DFL Primary

Abdi Daisane - 2,262

Paul R. F. Schumacher - 1,356

Conway will now take on Daisane in the general election. This is an open seat currently held by GOPer Bernie Perryman, who is running for State Senate.

State Senate District 13

GOP Primary

Jared J. Gapinski - 6,449

Aaron Brutger - 3,341

Gapinski will now take on DFL candidate Trent Dilkes in the general election. This is an open seat currently held by GOPer Jeff Howe, who is retiring from the Senate.

Statewide Races

(With 85% of the ballots counted as of 10:50 p.m. Tuesday)

Minnesota Governor

GOP Primary

Lisa Demuth - 44%

Mike Lindell - 32%

Kendall Qualls - 22%

Demuth is the projected winner. She will advance to the general election to face DFL candidate Amy Klobuchar. This is an open seat currently held by the retiring Governor Tim Walz.

U.S. Senate

DFL Primary

Peggy Flanagan - 59%

Angie Craig - 40%

Flanagan is the projected winner. She will advance to the general election to face the GOP candidate Michele Tafoya. This is an open seat currently held by the retiring Senator DFLer Tina Smith.