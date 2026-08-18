LANGOLA TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Benton County on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of 5th Avenue NW and 160th Street Northwest in Langola Township.

The sheriff's office says Corey Popp of Rice was southbound on 5th Avenue in a pickup and was looking to turn left onto 160th Street NW. At the same time, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle ridden by Russell Hohmann was northbound on 5th Avenue, and the two collided in the intersection.

Life-saving efforts were performed on Hohmann, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Popp was not injured.

The sheriff's office says Popp did not see Hohmann coming due to an upward slope of the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation with the help of the Minnesota State Patrol, but alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

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