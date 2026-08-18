MUNSON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- An Avon woman is dead after a motorcycle crash last Sunday evening. The Stearn County Sheriff's Office says that the Cold Spring-Richmond Police Department received a call at about 5:20 p.m. about a motorcycle rider who was overdue.

A family member told police that 52-year-old Kelli Jo Gauthier had been riding her motorcycle with friends but left the group to go home. The caller told police the group searched for Gauthier for about two hours before calling authorities.

The Sheriff's Office says around 6:00 p.m., a Cold Spring officer found Gauthier and her bike crashed in the ditch near the 25500 block of County Road 9 in Munson Township, about 1 to 2 miles north of Richmond. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but Gauthier was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

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