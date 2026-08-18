With big brown eyes and a tan coat, Rex is looking for his next adventure and a new home.

Rex is a transfer from another shelter who's been with TCHS for a few weeks now.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society

Rex has lots of energy and would love an active household.

He's a two-year-old 69-pound mixed breed who is described by staff at the Tri-County Humane Society shelter in St. Cloud as being "a very high energy dog" who would do best in a home that can keep him active.

Staff say he loves catching treats. He knows how to "sit" -- but can be a little stubborn sometimes.

Rex will jump up on people, but he does resopnd to "no."

Rex is neutered and chipped and ready for his adventure.

Wanna meet this amazing pupper?

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit him in the Kennel Room 2, J.

If you're worried someone else will take him home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on him.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: