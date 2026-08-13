Rollover On Highway 101 Sends Two Minneapolis Residents To Mercy Hospital
OTSEGO (WJON News) -- Two people were seriously hurt in a rollover in Wright County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 101 in Otsego.
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Sixty-seven-year-old Tong Vue of Minneapolis was driving a Ford Econoline southbound on Highway 101 when it left the road and rolled near County Road 36. Vue and his passenger, 64-year-old Shoua Xiong of Minneapolis, were both taken to Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Sparky Seal
In 2022, Como Park Zoo celebrated the Summer of Sparky with twenty-one custom Sea Lion statues, hand-painted by local artists, placed throughout the Twin Cities, featuring water conservation messaging and weekly events. Now the statues can be seen throughout Como Park Zoo year-round. Check out pictures of some of the Sparkys below.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt