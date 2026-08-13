OTSEGO (WJON News) -- Two people were seriously hurt in a rollover in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 101 in Otsego.

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Sixty-seven-year-old Tong Vue of Minneapolis was driving a Ford Econoline southbound on Highway 101 when it left the road and rolled near County Road 36. Vue and his passenger, 64-year-old Shoua Xiong of Minneapolis, were both taken to Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries.