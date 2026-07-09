ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University volleyball program has announced it is hosting its first-ever boys-only camp.

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Heah Coach Chad Braegelman says the "Grow the Game" boys-only camp will be July 20th and 21st from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The camp is for boys entering grades 7-12 and will focus on the development of position-specific skills and training along with team play. The camp is designed for any boys interested in playing volleyball for the first time, as well as boys with previous volleyball experience. The cost is $80 for both nights, or $35 for one night.

The SCSU volleyball team also still has spots open for a variety of other camps and clinics, including the Huskies Volleyball Prospect Camp. That will be on July 19th. It is for both boys and girls entering 8-12th grade. It is designed for players with varsity and/or club volleyball experience and plan to play in college.

Other camps for younger players include a Skills Camp, a Husky Pups Camp, and a Big Dog Clinic. For more information on any of the camps and to sign up, check out the SCSU Volleyball Camps/Clinics Homepage.

During the 2025 season, the St. Cloud State University Volleyball team advanced to its 6th straight NCAA Tournament, and their second consecutive NCAA Region Championship. The Huskies won their second consecutive NSIC Tournament Championship. They finished the season ranked #5 in the nation for the second straight season.