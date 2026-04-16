Huskies Giving Week Kicks Off To Support Student-athletes
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You have a chance to show your support for your favorite St. Cloud State University sports teams.
The annual "Huskies Giving Week" starts Thursday and runs through next Thursday, April 23rd.
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Each varsity sport is participating in the annual spring fundraiser, with donations directly impacting the student-athletes.
Last year, SCSU Athletics raised over $136,000 from nearly 1,000 donors, with a record eight teams raising over $10,000. Another eight teams surpassed their initial goals, and overall, donors were up 20 percent from the previous year.
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Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz