ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You have a chance to show your support for your favorite St. Cloud State University sports teams.

photo courtesy of Brent Cizek Bemidji State photo courtesy of Brent Cizek Bemidji State loading...

The annual "Huskies Giving Week" starts Thursday and runs through next Thursday, April 23rd.

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Each varsity sport is participating in the annual spring fundraiser, with donations directly impacting the student-athletes.

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Last year, SCSU Athletics raised over $136,000 from nearly 1,000 donors, with a record eight teams raising over $10,000. Another eight teams surpassed their initial goals, and overall, donors were up 20 percent from the previous year.