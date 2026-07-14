The Highest Recorded Temperature in Minnesota?

Minnesota is experiencing a heat wave with high temperatures in the 90s forecasted for most of the week. What was the hottest temperature ever recorded in Minnesota? According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources the hottest temperature ever recorded in the state was 115 degrees Fahrenheit in Beardsley, Minnesota on July 29, 1917. Beardsley is located on the western Minnesota border with South Dakota near Ortonville.

Hot Days in St. Cloud

The hottest temperature ever recorded in St. Cloud, Minnesota is 107 degrees, which was hit 3 times on July 22, 1934, July 23, 1934 and July 13, 1936. The hottest day recorded in St. Cloud in the last 10 years is 101 degrees, which happened on June 20, 2022.