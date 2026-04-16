ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The much-talked-about downtown St. Cloud Comprehensive Plan is ready for you to see. The city has posted the entire plan on the Planning Department's website.

The plan's goals include positioning the downtown as a regional entertainment destination, activating the Mississippi Riverfront, positioning downtown as a hub for business, and expanding housing opportunities.

Some of the specific sites that the plan focuses on include the Lake George Campus, the Stearns County Campus, and the East End Neighborhood.

Opportunity sites identified in the Comprehensive Plan include the Former Tech High School Campus, the Swan/St. Mary's lot, Simonson Lumber, the former Press Bar, the Riverboat Lot, the former Herberger's site, and the east and west banks of the Mississippi River.

The St. Cloud Planning Department is hosting a public open house to review and comment on the draft of the St. Cloud Downtown Plan and Comprehensive Plan Update. That will be held on Wednesday, April 22nd, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the River's Edge Convention Center.

The St. Cloud Downtown Plan serves as a roadmap for the future of downtown. It builds on the 2015 Comprehensive Plan to address current challenges.