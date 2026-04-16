ROCKFORD (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt when a car and a motorcycle collided.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident occurred on Wednesday at about 6:20 p.m. on Highway 55 in Rockford, Wright County. The car was westbound on the highway when it collided with the motorcycle.

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The motorcycle rider, 55-year-old Sloss Bryant of Wayzata, was taken to Allina Health in Buffalo with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car, 24-year-old Derek Bursch of Maple Lake, was taken to North Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries.