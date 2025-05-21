St. Cloud Hospice Launches Veterans Care Fundraising Campaign
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud has announced it is launching a new fund.
Their goal is to raise at least $250,000 between Memorial Day and Veterans Day for the new Veterans Compassionate Care Fund.
Executive Director Linda Allen says their inspiration for the fund came from 30-year-old Matthew Strong, a veteran who was admitted to Quiet Oaks on Veterans Day last year.
A young man in his 30s who needed care. His family had expensed all of their funds while they were going through his medical treatments. We took Matt on using Compassionate Care Funds. It became apparent that if we had a Veterans Compassionate Care Fund, we could support any veteran who needed care and came to us and needed funding, we could really make a difference.
Strong had a 16-day stay at Quiet Oaks, which was fully funded by their already established Compassionate Care Fund.
Allen says that by creating this new fund, they can help more veterans. Currently, about 20 percent of all their residents are veterans.
This Memorial Day when we celebrate and mourn those who have given their lives. These individuals who are coming to us at the end of life they've given a sacrifice, and it's a good time for us to align and show our support to them.
The Veterans Compassionate Care Fund has a $60,000 match from donors to help launch the campaign. (Dave and Karen Blattner, Kate Hoglund, VFW 4847, Bob and JoAnn Thueringer, Truat Companies, and Mike and Sharon Bauerly)
The daily rate for Quiet Oaks is $645, with 70 percent of that paid by the residents.
The Veterans Compassion Care Fund will help to offset those costs.
The Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud opened in 2008 with eight resident suites. The average length of stay for a resident is 22 days.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- NWS Confirms Tornado In Western Stearns County on Thursday
- Get Ready For A Warm Summer in St. Cloud
- Revisiting The Story Of Central Minnesota's Famous Aviator
- St. Cloud's Dream Center Seeks Support For Vital Renovations
- Construction Starting On New Eatery On St. Cloud's East End
If You Grew Up in the '70s and '80s, These Foods Were Super Fancy
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz