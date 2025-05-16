UNDATED (WJON News) -- We've already had a taste of summer-like weather in Minnesota with a stretch of hot days in early May. So, what can we expect when summer actually arrives?

The Climate Prediction Center's Summer Outlook.

The outlook for the summer months of June, July, and August is for a warmer-than-normal season in Minnesota. And, all across the country, for that matter.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

Here in St. Cloud, the average high temperature in early June is about 74 degrees. The average high temperature in St. Cloud in early July is about 82 degrees. And, by early August, the average high in St. Cloud is also about 82 degrees.

St. Cloud averages about 11 days in the 90s each year. It was two years ago, back in 2023, when we had 24 days of 90 degrees or warmer.

A Dry Summer

As for precipitation, the Climate Prediction Center says they are predicting a drier than normal summer for most of Minnesota, with the driest conditions in the far western part of the state.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

St. Cloud averages about four inches of rain in June, about three-and-a-half inches of rain in July, and about four inches in August.

You might remember, last summer started off extremely wet in Minnesota with a lot of flooding around the state. St. Cloud had 16 1/2 inches of rain last summer, making it the 10th wettest on record.

With the rain we had on Thursday, St. Cloud has had about 6 1/2 inches of precipitation so far this year, which is nearly an inch below normal.

The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows 83 percent of the state as Abnormally Dry, and 22 percent is in a Moderate Drought.

