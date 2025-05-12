Record High Temperature Set in St. Cloud on Sunday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We set a new record high temperature in St. Cloud on Sunday.

The National Weather Service says the official high temperature at the St. Cloud Regional Airport was 93 degrees. That broke the old record of 90 degrees previously set in 1900 and in 1911.

The normal high temperature for St. Cloud for this time of the year is 66 degrees.

The record high for St. Coud for Monday's date is 95. We're expecting temperatures to be in the upper 80s or close to 90.

