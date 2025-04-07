Kevin Johnson Dancing for Tanner’s Team Foundation

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Kevin Johnson is one of the six community dancers who have agreed to be a part of this year's Women's Fund Dancing With Our Stars event.

Johnson and his wife Julie own K Johnson Construction in Sauk Rapids which is celebrating its 38th year in business this year. It is a concrete masonry company that works on big projects like the YMCA, most schools in the area, and the CentraCare Plaza addition.

Kevin Johnson, submitted photo

He has selected Tanner's Team Foundation as the charity he is dancing for. They provide grants to families who have a child diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.

Of course, this economic climate is challenging enough, but when you're going through an illness and something that takes your complete focus you don't want to have to worry about making a payment on your car, house, or whatever it is.

Johnson held a pancake feed fundraiser on Sunday. Their next big event is on Saturday, May 3rd they'll have a Kentucky Derby-themed party at Iron Street Distillery and Harvester Square from 3:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Later in May they are hosting a private garden party at their farm.

He's been paired with professional dancer Janell Missler.

We've chosen the West Coast Swing to dance to. We've got a good song, I think, she said make sure it's a song you like because you're going to hear it a lot over the next several weeks. We practice once a week, and we're going to bump that up to two times a week.

The winning dancer earns a prize of an additional $15,000 for their chosen charity.

In the coming weeks, we'll feature each of the six community dancers in this year's competition.

The Dancing With Our Stars event is on Monday, June 9th at the College of St. Benedict. Tickets are on sale now, $90 VIP tickets are for the social on the lawn and admission to the show, $25 General Admission tickets are for the show only.

