Country Music Icon Randy Travis Coming to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A country music icon is coming to St. Cloud this fall.

The Paramount Center for the Arts has announced the Randy Travis: More Life Tour is coming on November 7th.

Ticket sales:

Fan club sale- Wednesday

Venue pre-sale- Thursday

Public On Sale- Friday

The show will consist of James Dupre on vocals with the Randy Travis band performing all 16 of his number-one hits including "On The Other Hand", "Forever and Ever, Amen", and "Three Wooden Crosses".

Randy Travis The More Life Tour - Nashville, TN Getty Images loading...

Travis will be on stage and a part of the show, but he will not be singing. This is the first time Travis has gone on the road since right before his stroke in 2013.

A limited number of VIP tickets will be available that include a premium seat in the first two rows, an autographed poster, and a meet and greet with Travis.

Randy Travis The More Life Tour - Nashville, TN Getty Images loading...

Travis recently released Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith, and Braving the Storms of Life.

The Randy Travis: More Life Tour kicked off in June 2024 at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville.

On Wednesday and on March 19th the tour has two shows at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville with several special guests at both shows.

59th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

Other local stops on the tour include the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester on November 6th and the Chester Fritz Auditorium in Grand Forks on November 8th.

