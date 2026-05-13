UNDATED (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area School District will be receiving part of a grant to help with youth training. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) Youth Skills Training (YST) program has awarded St. Cloud Schools, along with 16 other schools and educational institutions, a share of $1.5 million in funding.

DLI Commissioner Nicole Blissenbach says Youth Skills Training continues to create meaningful opportunities for young people in communities across Minnesota, and this latest round of grants will support 11 new and 6 returning partnerships as they expand access to safe work experiences for high school students.

The YST program provides employment training for student learners in high-growth, high-demand jobs. The grant can be used to recruit students and employers, provide training, create programs, transport students, and pay for industry-related student certifications. Big Lake Schools will also receive a share of the grant money.

The full list of the 17 partnerships includes:

St. Cloud Area School District

Big Lake Schools

Breckenridge Public Schools

Children's Dental Services

Cloquet High School

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Public Schools

Eden Prairie Schools

Farmington High School

Fergus Falls High School

Great River School

HAP (Hmong American Partnership)

Hopkins Public Schools

Itasca Area Schools Collaborative

Parkers Prairie School District

Stillwater Area High School

Warroad Public Schools

Westonka High School

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