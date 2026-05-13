St. Cloud Schools Get a Boost for Student Job Training
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area School District will be receiving part of a grant to help with youth training. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) Youth Skills Training (YST) program has awarded St. Cloud Schools, along with 16 other schools and educational institutions, a share of $1.5 million in funding.
DLI Commissioner Nicole Blissenbach says Youth Skills Training continues to create meaningful opportunities for young people in communities across Minnesota, and this latest round of grants will support 11 new and 6 returning partnerships as they expand access to safe work experiences for high school students.
The YST program provides employment training for student learners in high-growth, high-demand jobs. The grant can be used to recruit students and employers, provide training, create programs, transport students, and pay for industry-related student certifications. Big Lake Schools will also receive a share of the grant money.
The full list of the 17 partnerships includes:
St. Cloud Area School District
Big Lake Schools
Breckenridge Public Schools
Children's Dental Services
Cloquet High School
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Public Schools
Eden Prairie Schools
Farmington High School
Fergus Falls High School
Great River School
HAP (Hmong American Partnership)
Hopkins Public Schools
Itasca Area Schools Collaborative
Parkers Prairie School District
Stillwater Area High School
Warroad Public Schools
Westonka High School
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