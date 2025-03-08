St. Cloud School’s Saloka Appointed To Professional Educator’s Board
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud educator has been selected to be on a state board. Governor Tim Walz has selected Gift Saloka to be on the Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board.
Saloka has worked as a Special Education Teacher for the St. Cloud School District since 2017. The appointment starts on Wednesday and goes until January 3, 2028. Prior to joining the St. Cloud School District Saloka worked at Northwest Technical College-Distance Minnesota in Perham and Malcalester College in St. Paul in the Student Affairs Department.
The Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board is responsible for licensing teachers and evaluating candidates for compliance with rule requirements for licensure. Saloka was one of 23 appointments made by Governor Walz on Friday.
