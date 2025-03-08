ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud educator has been selected to be on a state board. Governor Tim Walz has selected Gift Saloka to be on the Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board.

Get our free mobile app

Saloka has worked as a Special Education Teacher for the St. Cloud School District since 2017. The appointment starts on Wednesday and goes until January 3, 2028. Prior to joining the St. Cloud School District Saloka worked at Northwest Technical College-Distance Minnesota in Perham and Malcalester College in St. Paul in the Student Affairs Department.

The Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board is responsible for licensing teachers and evaluating candidates for compliance with rule requirements for licensure. Saloka was one of 23 appointments made by Governor Walz on Friday.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Fame and Fortune: These Are the Richest Celebrities in the World Stacker compiled a list of the world's richest celebrities using data collected from Celebrity Net Worth 's rankings by current net worth. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff