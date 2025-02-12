Joann Fabrics Has Announced 12 Store Closings In Minnesota

SEATTLE (WJON News) -- Joann Fabrics plans to close over 500 store locations in the coming weeks and months.

The company filed a motion Wednesday in bankruptcy court seeking to shutter around 533 of its 800 U.S. locations.

The list of closures includes 12 stores in Minnesota: Hibbing, Mankato, Woodbury, Maple Grove, Coon Rapids, Apple Valley, Elk River, Shakopee, Hutchinson, Bemidji, Willmar and Faribault.

The hearing to approve the motion is scheduled for this Friday, February 14. Subject to court approval, we expect going-out-of-business sales will begin at these stores on Saturday, February 15, and could continue for several months.

The location at 3332 West Division Street in St. Cloud isn't on the list, but it says "Temporarily Closed" on the store's website. No one answered the phone when WJON News called the store location.

Minnesota stores that appear to be safe for now include locations in Alexandria, Brainerd, Minnetonka, Roseville, Edina, Maplewood, Duluth, and Rochester.

