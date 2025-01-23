New Retail Store, Kitchen Coming to Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A husband and wife duo that offers a unique blend of hand-crafted items is ready to open a retail space.

David Kridler and his wife Monique Adhyatman have bought the building at 706 and 708 West St. Germain Street in downtown St. Cloud. That's the building that used to be Paddy's Game Shoppe.

Their business will be called Danique: Beauty and The Beans.

Kridler says he's been roasting coffee since 2018. He'll have coffee grinders, brewers of many varieties, accessories, and of course, packaged coffee, sourced from Minnesota-based craft coffee roasters.

Adhyatman has been making soaps since 2020. She'll have handmade beauty and skin care products such as soap, lotion, body creams, and natural deodorant.

They've been bringing their products to craft shows, farmers markets, and other events for a few years. In 2023 they joined forces and started marketing their products all under the Danique brand. Kridler says setting up at shows every weekend is a lot of work, and they are ready to open their first storefront.

Danique photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

In addition to the retail space, the plan includes creating a commissary kitchen that will be available to rent by current cottage food producers who are ready to level up their business to commercial food product manufacturing, as well as giving local food trucks an anchor location where they can prep their ingredients. Kridler says he knows firsthand how difficult it can be to find a kitchen like this and feels there is a big demand for it.

Their retail space will be in the 706 part of the building. They want to lease out the 708 part of the building, which was being leased out to Baby's On Broadway.

Kridler says there will have to be a lot of construction work on the building before they are ready to open, including building out a kitchen from scratch. He says they are hopeful they can get the store open by July and the kitchen possibly six weeks after that.

Paddy's Game Shoppe was in that location for 16 years before they moved out in November of 2021. It has been empty since then.

Kridler and Adhyatman live in Clear Lake.

