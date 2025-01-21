Local Podcaster Opens Studio in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- What started as a hobby just a few years ago has quickly grown into a full-fledged business for a local podcaster.

Abbey Graves says she started doing her podcast "Small Town Tourist" as a fun way to meet and interview people doing interesting things around central Minnesota. She says it was when she started getting a lot of questions from people about how to get started in the podcasting world that she realized she might be able to make a career out of it.

She launched Abbey Graves Productions and has been running the business full-time for about seven months. She had been primarily going to her clients to do the interviews and record the podcasts.

But now she just opened her studio at 21 7th Avenue North in downtown St. Cloud earlier this month which will allow her the flexibility of having her clients come to her if they choose.

She says opening her own studio space is about a year ahead of schedule for her business.

Graves says other marketing agencies around town also do podcasts for their clients, but she says she's unique in that hers is a business solely dedicated just to that area.

She describes a podcast series as an addition to a business to help them get the word out about themselves.

Besides her original podcast, which she admits has been on the back burner lately, she's also launched "Pod to Profit" which is designed to help others learn how to make money off podcasting.

Podcasts can be anywhere online from Instagram, to Facebook, to Reels, Spotify, YouTube, and TikTok (if it remains available in the U.S.).

Graves has about 10 regular clients right now, most of which are local like Ashley Green or the INDY Foundation, but she also works with the South Dakota State University football team, the Cattle Ranchers in South Dakota, and her newest clients some cattle ranchers in Australia.

A business like hers can get clients from literally anywhere in the world.

