Macy’s Releases List of 66 Stores Closing in 2025, 2 in Minnesota

NEW YORK, NY (WJON News) -- Macy's has released the list of stores that it plans to close in the coming months.

Thursday the retailer confirmed the closure of 66 Macy's locations, including two stores in Minnesota.

The stores at Maplewood Mall and Burnsville Center will be closing.

According to the store's website, that will leave nine remaining Macy's stores in Minnesota including here in St. Cloud, Bloomington, Minnetonka, Rochester, three in Edina, and two in Roseville.

The closures are part of the Bold New Chapter strategy, which was announced in February 2024.

Macy's is planning to close a total of 150 underproductive stores over a three-year period while investing in its 350 go-forward Macy's locations through 2026.

