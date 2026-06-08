LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota town's tourist attraction is getting a boost through a new partnership. The Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is partnering with the Minnesota Historical Society to promote a celebration in 2027.

The two groups are teaming up to promote tourism and visitor engagement efforts at the Charles A. Lindbergh House starting in May of 2027. Next year will be the 100th Anniversary of Lindbergh's trans-Atlantic flight from New York to France. Through the partnership, the Little Falls Chamber will assist with daily visitor experiences, local programming, tours, and site operations.

The Weyerhaueser Museum will host a 99th Lindbergh celebration this summer.

The Minnesota Historical Society will continue to own and maintain the house while providing statewide marketing and support. The chamber says the agreement is designed to strengthen the community's tourism economy while preserving and enhancing public access to the Lindbergh Historic Site.

The Little Falls Area Chamber's President/CEO Purva Watten says the partnership creates an exciting opportunity to strengthen tourism, enhance visitor experiences, and continue sharing Little Falls' unique story with travelers from across the region and beyond.

The Little Falls Chamber says the collaboration will do the following:

● Bring additional visitors to Little Falls

● Support local businesses and the hospitality industry

● Increase community visibility statewide

● Expand tourism opportunities tied to the 2027 Centennial celebration and beyond.

The Lindbergh House is anticipated to open for the 2027 celebration year on May 21st, with hours on Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

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