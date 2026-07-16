ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An annual event at Munsinger Clemens Gardens has been canceled due to the wildfire smoke affecting our area.

The Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society has decided to cancel Thursday's annual Art Fair in the Gardens due to an Air Quality Alert issued by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

Wildfire smoke from northeastern Minnesota and Ontario is creating very unhealthy air conditions.

The Botanical Society says the Art Fair is its largest fundraiser of the year, and the decision to cancel was not made lightly. Officials say the decision was made after reviewing the forecast and considering the health and safety of the artists, musicians, food vendors, volunteers, visitors, and staff.

Because of the extensive planning involved with the city and the other partners involved, the event will not be rescheduled and will return next year.

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