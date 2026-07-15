The St. Cloud V.A. is a busy place this summer. I was joined by Women Veteran Program Coordinator, RN Rachel Moehn, RN Marcia Lindberg with the Chronic Pain Clinic and Public Relations Specialist Jackie Stevenson from the St. Cloud V.A.

Women's Health Options

Moehn says they have 3 exciting opportunities coming, which includes their Direct Access to Gynecology Services, a women's health focus group and their whole health women's retreat. She says women veterans can request gynecology care if they receive a referral from the primary provider. Moehn says all of their women's veterans qualify for GYN care. She says the St. Cloud V.A. had 2,271 unique women's veterans in 2025. Moehn says that number has increased compared to 2020, when they had 1,170 unique users.

Focus Group

On August 18, the women's veterans focus group will be taking place from noon-1 at the St. Cloud V.A. in building 4 room 180. Moehn says the goal for her is to listen and learn from those in attendance. A light lunch will be included. The whole health skills for everyday living retreat will be September 10 from 8:30am - 3:45pm in Building 96. This is offered to all enrolled women veterans.

International Overdose Awareness Day

The St. Cloud V.A. is participating in a global event August 31 called International Overdose Awareness Day. Marcia Lindberg says this event has taken place every year since 2001. The purpose of the day is to create a better understanding of overdose, and reduce the stigma of drug related deaths. Events will be held at the Alexandria V.A. clinic on August 25 from 10am-2pm and on August 26 at the St. Cloud V.A. canteen area from 10am-2pm.

Summer Games

The 12th annual St. Cloud V.A. summer games will take place on August 29. Events will include a 1 mile walk/run, roll, adaptive races, obstacle courses, row machines, horseshoes, billiards, etc... New this year the St. Cloud V.A. has a summer art series. These opportunities will take place over the next few weeks.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Rachel, Marcia and Jackie, click below.