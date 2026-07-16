WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Residents of the Tri-County area can clean out their closets and totes for a clothes recycling event on Saturday.

The Tri-County Solid Waste Commission is working with Retold Recycling on a free textile recycling event at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park.

Residents of Stearns, Benton, and Sherburne counties can drop off as many items as they wish, and all accepted items will be responsibly recycled. The effort is to help reduce the more than 11 million tons of textiles that end up in U.S. landfills every year.

You can drop off bras, socks, underwear, clothing, towels, cloth rags, dog toys, stuffed toys, shoes, and bed linens. Items that can't be taken include unwashed items, carpet, rugs, pillows, cushions, and oil-coated garments.

The recycling event will be at 3301 County Road 138 in Waite Park on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For questions, call the Tri-County Solid Waste Commission at (320) 257-8606.

LOOK: What 25 Historic Battlefields Look Like Today The following is an examination of what became of the sites where America waged its most important and often most brutal campaigns of war. Using a variety of sources, Stacker selected 25 historically significant battlefields in American history. For each one, Stacker investigated what happened there when the battles raged as well as what became of those hallowed grounds when the fighting stopped.

These are the battlefields that defined the United States military’s journey from upstart Colonial rebels to an invincible global war machine. Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa

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