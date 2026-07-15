COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Drivers are being alerted to a construction project in Cold Spring starting on Monday.

Stearns County will begin making pedestrian improvements along County Road 2 adjacent to ROCORI High School between River Oaks Drive and 7th Street North.

Crews will start the project by placing erosion control devices and removing pavement.

There will not be a detour associated with this project, and County Road 2 will remain open to traffic.

Local drivers are asked to use caution while traveling through the work zone and to expect delays. All other motorists are asked to avoid the construction zone and find an alternate route if possible.

The project is scheduled to be completed on August 20th.

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