2024 Warmest Year On Record in St. Cloud, Twin Cities
UNDATED (WJON News) -- After a warm start to the year in 2024, followed by a warm fall, we officially just had our warmest year on record.
The National Weather Service says, based on the average annual temperature, 2024 went down as the warmest year on record at both the Twin Cities and St. Cloud.
The mean average temperature in St. Cloud in 2024 was 48.3 degrees, beating out the previous warmest year in 1931 which had a mean average temperature of 47.9 degrees.
Six of the top 10 warmest years on record in St. Cloud have come in the 2000s. The fifth warmest year on record happened just a year ago in 2023.
Get our free mobile app
For Eau Claire, it was the third warmest year on record.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Stearns County Sheriff Gives End-of-the-Year Recap
- Three Central Minnesota Businesses Receive State Grants
- Arctic Cat Suspends Operations in St. Cloud, Thief River Falls
- St. Cloud's Foley Mansion Announces January Tour Dates
- Superintendent, Principal Talk Apollo Referendum
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.
Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.
Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi