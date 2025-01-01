2024 Warmest Year On Record in St. Cloud, Twin Cities

UNDATED (WJON News) -- After a warm start to the year in 2024, followed by a warm fall, we officially just had our warmest year on record.

The National Weather Service says, based on the average annual temperature, 2024 went down as the warmest year on record at both the Twin Cities and St. Cloud.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The mean average temperature in St. Cloud in 2024 was 48.3 degrees, beating out the previous warmest year in 1931 which had a mean average temperature of 47.9 degrees.

Six of the top 10 warmest years on record in St. Cloud have come in the 2000s. The fifth warmest year on record happened just a year ago in 2023.

For Eau Claire, it was the third warmest year on record.

