Three Central Minnesota Businesses Receive State Grants
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Three central Minnesota companies are expanding with the help of some state grant dollars.
Monumental Sales in St. Cloud has received $175,000 from the Job Creation Fund. They are consolidating their locations and upgrading the new space. The total project cost is $9.5 million and is expected to create 10 new jobs. S
t. Cloud Window in Sauk Rapids has received $175,000 from the Job Creation Fund and $150,000 from the Minnesota Investment Fund. The company is expanding and renovating its existing facility. The total cost for the project is $3.6 million, and 19 new jobs are expected to be created over the next two years.
Two Rivers Enterprises in Holdingford has received $120,000 from the Job Creation Fund and $200,000 from the Minnesota Investment Fund. They are adding 10,400 square feet of production space and buying new machinery and equipment. The total cost of the project is $1.7 million and is expected to create six new jobs.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- St. Cloud's Foley Mansion Announces January Tour Dates
- Warmest Fall On Record in St. Cloud
- Major Reconstruction Approved for St. Cloud's Lincoln Avenue
- St. Cloud Establishes Cannabis Ordinance
- Superintendent, Principal Talk Apollo Referendum
Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz