Three Central Minnesota Businesses Receive State Grants

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Three central Minnesota companies are expanding with the help of some state grant dollars.

Monumental Sales in St. Cloud has received $175,000 from the Job Creation Fund. They are consolidating their locations and upgrading the new space. The total project cost is $9.5 million and is expected to create 10 new jobs. S

t. Cloud Window in Sauk Rapids has received $175,000 from the Job Creation Fund and $150,000 from the Minnesota Investment Fund. The company is expanding and renovating its existing facility. The total cost for the project is $3.6 million, and 19 new jobs are expected to be created over the next two years.

Two Rivers Enterprises in Holdingford has received $120,000 from the Job Creation Fund and $200,000 from the Minnesota Investment Fund. They are adding 10,400 square feet of production space and buying new machinery and equipment. The total cost of the project is $1.7 million and is expected to create six new jobs.

