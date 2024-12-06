ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- This was officially our warmest fall on record in St. Cloud, according to the National Weather Service.

Well above normal temperatures occurred this meteorological fall, leading to a record-setting season in the Twin Cities and St. Cloud and a top 3 season in Eau Claire.

This was accompanied by below-normal precipitation and snowfall across the region.

The average temperature in St. Cloud during the period of September, October, and November was 51.9 degrees. That's 6.5 degrees above normal.

We had 3.61 inches of rain, which was 3.38 inches below normal.

St. Cloud also recorded 4.7 inches of snow this fall, which is 3.2 inches below normal.

Taking a step back, 5 of the top 6 warmest fall seasons in the Twin Cities have occurred within the last decade. The warmest fall, until this year, was in 1931 (during the Dust Bowl).

