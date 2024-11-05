East End Teen Center Looking for New Home

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A teen center on the east end of St. Cloud is looking for a new home.

Youth Set has been in its current location on East St. Germain Street for a little over a year now.

CEO and Founder Tyrone Reynolds says he's been in St. Cloud since 2021 helping to mentor both teen boys and girls.

Our services right now that we offer include after-school programming, summer camps, youth and family events, job opportunities for teens, and community involvement.

Reynolds says they serve about 25 teens daily and provide about 150 meals weekly. He says his program is different than others in the community because he focuses on teenagers.

We focus specifically on teens. When we talk to teens that's one of their biggest things is that they are able to come to a space where there is not a lot of little kids running around and they can just be teens and get support.

Youth Set is open Monday through Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays from noon until 4:00 p.m.

Reynolds says his current teen center has about 1,800 square feet. His lease is up, and he'd like to find a bigger space so he can offer more programs and help more teens. His goal is to stay somewhere on the east side.

He's also looking to raise $48,000 to help move to a new spot.

