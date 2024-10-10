Anderson Family Donates $20 Million to Bethel University

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Barbara and Rollie Anderson of Anderson Trucking Service in St. Cloud are donating $20 million to Bethel University in St. Paul.

The gift will help launch the new Anderson Family College of Health Sciences. It's the first of four colleges that Bethel is restructuring into.

Bethel hosted a ceremony Wednesday night to honor the Andersons and announce the Anderson Family College of Health Sciences.

Bethel says many of the Anderson family are Bethel graduates including both of Barb and Rollie's children, and several grandchildren.

Rollie Anderson says “There are a number of colleges that can provide a good education, but you also want a school with a bright mission, vision and values. When a Bethel student goes off to practice in healthcare, they carry those values with them.”

Barbara Anderson says “The greatest hope we have for our future is our young people. That’s where we can change the world, bit by bit, person by person. What better way is there to do that than to provide students with a good, Christian-oriented, ethical learning experience? I can’t think of a better place to invest today than in the youth of tomorrow.”

