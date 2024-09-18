Culinary Teacher, Event Producer Create The Culinary Studio

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new business concept that has been a few years in the making is finally becoming a reality.

The Culinary Studio co-owner Michelle Massman says she found her business partner Mary Leviniski while she was trying to take a cooking class. After two years of developing their concept, they are ready to launch the business.

The timing is now because Levinski is planning to retire from her award-winning culinary teaching position at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School this fall.

Levinski says, once they move into their permanent home in the 539 Building on East St. Germain Street, plan on utilizing partnerships with Iron Street Distillery.

I think of the holiday one we are looking at, think of January New Year's, we can do holiday cocktails supporting Iron Street Distillery and what they offer.

Speaking of the holidays, they also have a cookie exchange class that they are excited about.

The classes this fall will be held in Levinksi's classroom at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. They'll move into the 539 building after the first of the year. Their October through December classes are all over half full already, with more than 200 people signing up for a class on their website within the first six hours of their official announcement last week.

Besides taking a variety of classes, they'll be doing a scone drop about once a month.

Mary sells these wonderful scones. She sells them frozen, they come in a round of eight scones. You break them apart, put them in the oven for 20 minutes, and you have amazing hot scones.

The limited quantity of scones in the first drop are Raspberry White Chocolate, Cinnamon Chip, and Caramel Apple.

Once they are in their permanent space they'll have eight cooking stations with three to four people at each station. The classes will come with everything from all the ingredients and the recipes.

In January they plan to start a monthly series of specialty classes including murder mystery-themed dinners.

They are hoping to host both corporate and private events as well. They also like to create partnerships with other local businesses like Coppery Pony and Manea's Meats. They also want to bring in some guest chefs for some classes.

They're expecting to draw an audience from all over central Minnesota.

Massman says the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation put them in touch with the building's owners Julie and Kevin Johnson.

