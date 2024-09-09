SCSU Volleyball Team Knocks Off #1 Team in the Nation
SAN BERNADINO, CALIFORNIA (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University volleyball team upset the number one team in the nation over the weekend.
The 10th-ranked Huskies beat number one Cal State LA in four sets on Saturday in San Bernadino, California.
The Huskies have now won their last two matches against the number-one-ranked team in Division II.
SCSU won its final three matches in the tournament against number 12 Chaminade, number 8, Cal State San Bernadino, and number 1 Cal State LA after losing its first match against number 21 Cal Poly Pomona.
The Huskies have started their season with 3 wins and 1 loss.
They travel to Houghton, Michigan for the Up North Tournament this weekend.
