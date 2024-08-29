CentraCare Plans Big Expansion Projects in St. Cloud, Sartell

ST. CLOUD/SARTELL (WJON News) -- CentraCare has released more information about two major expansion projects.

The CentraCare Plaza and CentraCare Sauk Crossing, both located off County Road 120, will undergo significant construction and remodeling over the next few years.

The Plaza expansion totals a cost of $194.3 million. The expansion includes orthopedics, neurosciences, rehabilitation, Midsota plastic surgery, and the ambulatory surgery center.

For the CentraCare Plaza expansion:

-- Total number of square foot being added: 215,000 sq. ft. which includes a nearly 60,000 sq ft outpatient rehabilitation facility.

-- Currently, the existing Plaza building is 465,560 sq. ft.

-- Total after expansions: 680,669 sq. ft.

The Sauk Crossing expansion consists of a $34.5 million, three-level, 61,000-square-foot addition to the existing building. Sauk Crossing will also house the CentraCare - Sartell Clinic and its lab and imaging services currently located in the former St. Cloud Medical Group building.

The first phase of the Plaza expansion began in June and the other areas will start construction in the spring. Work on the Sauk Crossing project will begin this September.

The Sauk Crossing expansion is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2025. The Plaza expansion is scheduled to be completed in the spring/summer of 2026.

CentraCare says these expansion projects, along with the renovation of the Administrative Services Building and the building a 96-unit campus for housing the future University of Minnesota Medical School CentraCare Regional Campus, affirms its dedication to making a positive impact on the health of the community.

