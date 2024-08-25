Craft Cocktails, Live Music On Display in Downtown St. Cloud

Craft Cocktails, Live Music On Display in Downtown St. Cloud

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The first craft cocktail crawl was held in downtown St. Cloud on Saturday night.

Nine bars and restaurants participated offering a signature cocktail.  A panel of judges judged the drinks.  Participants also received a ballot and could pick their top three choices.  The winners have not been announced yet.

Many of the drinks were gin-based, but some were not.

Howie's

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
Jules' Bistro

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
MC's Dugout

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
The Whitehorse

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
Red Carpet Martini Lounge

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
B. Social by Brick and Bourbon

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
Olde Brick House

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
Veranda Lounge

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
There were also several bars and restaurants that were not in the craft cocktail crawl, but were a part of the 7th annual Common Roots Festival.  It was the second big day of live music in downtown.  With the nice evening, most of the live music was set up outside on the patios around downtown.

Some locations participated in both the craft cocktail crawl and the Common Roots Festival.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
