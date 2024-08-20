Demo Work Planned for Portion of Former St. Joe Mill

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Demolition work will soon begin on some of the old St. Joseph Mill project.

During Tuesday night's St. Joseph EDA meeting, they'll get an update on the work.

The eastern post and frame portion of the building is proposed to be demolished as the structure's roof has collapsed. The western grain elevator is also proposed to be removed due to its condition and safety concerns. The owners are asking the EDA for a grant to help pay for the demo work.

Co-owner Jessica Turner says they are pushing forward with their original plans and hope to be ready to start phase 1 in early spring 2025.

In January, we first told you about the plan to renovate the old feed mill along the Lake Wobegon Trail into a multi-business property including a commercial kitchen for their food truck and a walk-up food counter. Also, potentially a bicycle rental business with a bike repair shop.

