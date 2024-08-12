Highway 10, 23 Construction Project Update

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Progress continues to be made on the large Highway 10 and 23 reconstruction project.

MnDOT Project Manager Rob Abfalter says there are no more intersection closures expected.

However, he says the next major step is the temporary closure of Highway 10 to remove the old Highway 23 bridge.

Right now the bridge removal is the next major obstacle where we have to put that detour on for 52 hours during the week. Right now it's on the radar, but they don't have a specific date yet.

Abfalter says we should get a one-week advanced notice before that happens.

He says you'll notice the staining of the walls on the new 4th Street Bridge so that it looks like granite.

The concrete has been poured on Highway 23, and Highway 10 has been partially poured. Abfalter says they'll finish pouring the concrete on Highway 10 by September 1st, and the loops and ramps also have to be ready for concrete by September 1st.

Traffic is expected to be switched back to four lanes of traffic on both highways sometime in October.

There's striping and all kinds of things that need to be done, so we'll have to get switched at some point before November in order for us to finish the work.

The entire project has to be completely done by November 3rd.

Once a month MnDOT Project Manager Rob Abfalter is on the News @ Noon Show on WJON to give us an update on the two-year project.

