It seems the Clearwater Travel Plaza in Clearwater is preparing to share the love.

You know that love -- that special something that's unique. That thing that makes people think of them...and smile.

And for the Clearwater Travel Plaza, ONE of those things is their fritter bread. A loaf of sweet pan bread perfectly glazed with sugary frosting.

Clearwater Travel Plaza via Facebook Clearwater Travel Plaza via Facebook loading...

Fritter Bread -- A sweet confection that feels entirely decadent.

Glorious when made into french toast. Magnificent as bread pudding. Sublime as the bread in a Monte Cristo.

Or with just a little butter and a cup of coffee.

The good folks at the Travel Plaza bake up this signature dessert bread year-round in apple, blueberry, cinnamon and raspberry flavors. Plus seasonal favorites caramel apple in the fall and strawberry rhubarb in the spring and summer.

And the loaves sell like, well, hotcakes.

How do you get a loaf?

Up until now, you had to pick up a loaf -- or three -- on your way through Clearwater. Or have someone pick some up for you.

All for a special treat for up at the cabin. Or a couple loaves stashed in the freezer for special occasions. Or stuffed into a suitcase or carry-on for a flight.

That is -- until now.

Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud loading...

Regional delivery's about to begin for Clearwater Travel Plaza's Fritter Bread

The Clearwater Travel Plaza says they'll soon reveal the details on how to have their "World Famous Fritter Bread" shipped across the upper midwest.

The Travel Plaza post says they've been "working hard to iron out the details to begin shipping" the fritter bread.

"For those of you in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and North/South Dakota, you will soon be able to get our Fritter Bread delivered right to your DOORSTEP!"

The post says to stay tuned for details and the official "Go Live" date.

We can't wait.